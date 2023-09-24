UJ President, Turkish Envoy Talk Academic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 24 (Petra) - University of Jordan (UJ) President, Dr. Nazir Obeidat, on Sunday discussed with Turkish Ambassador to Jordan, Erdem Ozan and the accompanying delegation, ways to enhance joint cooperation in the academic and cultural fields.
During the meeting, which was attended by representatives of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TCCA) and Yunus Emre Foundation, Obeidat lauded "deep-rooted, historical" bilateral relations.
Obeidat praised the continuous support provided by Turkish authorities for UJ's Turkish language program, in which some 500 students are currently studying, referring to contribution provided by Mawlana Student Exchange Program.
Obeidat also said the university welcomes steps to strengthen cooperation with Turkish embassy and higher education institutions in multiple fields, especially exchanging students and researchers, teaching Turkish language and sending more Turkish students to study at UJ's Arabic language and Sharia programs.
Additionally, Obeidat valued the UJ's cooperation relations with TCCA and Yunus Emre Foundation.
Meanwhile, the envoy stressed need to strengthen relations with Jordan, thanking UJ for continuing to teach Turkish language.
The diplomat noted need to make further efforts to enhance joint academic and cultural cooperation, exchange more students, and support joint TCCA-run projects.
