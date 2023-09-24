CPF, Jordan Post Sign Mou To Help Youth Join Labor Market

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 24 (Petra) - Jordan Post (JP) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Crown Prince Foundation (CPF), aimed to working jointly to launch an "advanced" training program that develops youth-women capabilities in all the Kingdom's governorates and enhances their "competitive" advantage in the labor market.
Under the memo, which was signed at the CPF's headquarters, a training initiative targeting 300 Jordanian young men and women will be launched, to provide intensive and practical training in the e-commerce field.
The agreement was signed by CPF Executive Director, Dr. Tammam Manko, and JP Acting Director General, Hanadi Tayeb, in the presence of the Chairman of JP Board of Directors, Sami Kamel Dawoud.
Dawoud said Jordan Post, as part of its strategic plan, seeks to expand joint cooperation with all institutions, including CPF , praising the foundation's role in empowering youth and motivating their innovation and entrepreneurship.
For her part, Tayeb said partnership is based on providing specialized training to youth in the e-commerce area by creating a website to enter the labor market.
Tayeb noted all facilities to manage the shopping process will be provided later, adding that the initiative is "important" to spread the export-driven culture and enabling young people to target foreign markets to export local industries abroad.
In the same context, Manko said enhancing youth-women capabilities is a top CPF priority, adding that this partnership is consistent with this goal.
Manko explained that "e-commerce is an area that suits the labor market's needs," stressing that presence of qualified youth in this sector is "important."
Continuing: "the two sides hope the first phase, which targets 300 young men and women, will lead to a new stage to enable a larger number of Jordanian youth."
