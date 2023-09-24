WAFF, AGCFF Sign Football Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 24 (Petra) - Under the patronage of HRH Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, President of West Asian Football Federation (WAFF), and Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, President of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF), the two federations signed a joint cooperation agreement on Sunday.
According to a WAFF statement, the agreement aims to strengthen joint cooperation to develop the football sport and coordinate process of scheduling the two federations' tournaments and activity agenda to fix their timeframes for longer periods in the coming years.
During the signing ceremony, HRH Prince Ali and Sheikh Hamad stressed importance of the agreement in orchestrating the two federations' efforts to serve football in the region.
HRH Prince Ali valued AGCFF's "remarkable" efforts over many years, and the accompanying "positive" impact that contributed to "noticeable" developments in the football sport.
HRH Prince Ali also pointed to achievements expected to be made under this new cooperation, by opening horizons to exchange joint expertise and knowledge.
His Highness added that: "The agreement is considered a new starting point to further work to develop football and achieve a positive impact on civil federations, whether in the Gulf or in West Asia. It is also a solid bridge linking the two leading federations to strengthen future joint cooperation ties."
For his part, Al Thani stressed importance of this agreement, which comes within the two federations' effort to launch "constructive" partnerships that contribute to football development and support, adding that exchange of accumulated joint expertise constitutes a "qualitative" addition to achieving successes.
Additionally, Al Thani lauded WAFF's roles in supporting the game, in addition to its keenness to prepare "ambitious and comprehensive" plans that focus mainly on providing "fertile" ground to support the two federations' programs.
He said: "The two federations' common goals converge," adding that the agreement constitutes a source of strength for working to achieve joint vision and also enhances their "remarkable" presence at the regional level and maintains continuity of their vital role to develop football."
