Jordan Condemns Burning Of Holy Koran In Holland

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra)-- The Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned an extremist movement that burned a copy of the Holy Koran in Holland, yesterday.
The ministry reiterated its rejection of such irresponsible acts that provoke the feelings of Muslims, fuel hatred and threaten peaceful coexistence, a ministry statement said.
The statement also said that respecting religious symbols, promoting a culture of peace and acceptance of others, and rejecting intolerance and extremism, is a collective responsibility that everyone must adhere to.
