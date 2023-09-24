Parliament Speaker Holds Talks With British Conservative Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 24 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Ahmed Safadi on Sunday met with a delegation from the British Conservative Party, underscoring Jordan's steadfast commitment to political, economic, and administrative reforms.
The overarching objective of these reforms is to enhance public participation in decision-making and to cultivate programmatic party parliaments.
The meeting, convened at the House of Representatives, saw the presence of prominent figures including the First Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Khalayla; Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Representative Khaldoun Heina and Chairman of the Jordanian-British Friendship Committee, Representative Dina Bashir. The British delegation, led by Lord Risby, included members Rob Butler, Bob Steward, Caroline Ansell, Christopher Clarkson, and Charlotte Leslie.
During the discussions, Speaker Safadi highlighted the alarming decline in support for Syrian refugees.
He emphasized the pivotal role of the international community in shouldering its responsibilities towards both refugees and host nations, drawing attention to the significant challenges faced by Jordan along its northern borders.
Safadi remarked: "We anticipate enhanced cooperation with our British counterparts, encompassing increased British investments in Jordan, augmented imports, and the employment of Jordanian professionals, particularly in healthcare and the IT sector." He further called upon donor nations to bolster their support for Jordan.
Lord Risby, echoing Safadi's sentiments, acknowledged the global debt of gratitude owed to Jordan for its role in supporting refugees.
He lauded the significance of this role and commended His Majesty King Abdullah II's recent address at the United Nations General Assembly.
Risby emphasized the imperative of backing Jordan on the refugee issue and recognized the Kingdom's relentless efforts, under the guidance of His Majesty King Abdullah II, to instill security and stability in the region.
