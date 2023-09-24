President Ilham Aliyev Receives WB Regional Director For South Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Mrs.
Rolande Pryce.
The head of state thanked the World Bank for its support to
modernization and diversification of the Azerbaijan's economy.
Praising the cooperation over the last years, President Ilham
Aliyev underlined the importance of funding future concrete
directions and projects. The head of state noted that Azerbaijan
had made every effort to reduce its foreign debt in recent years
and already achieved this goal.
The World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus
expressed her satisfaction with the 30-year cooperation with
Azerbaijan, adding Azerbaijan had achieved significant progress and
high results. She said the World Bank is pleased to be Azerbaijan's
partner on the path of development.
The meeting also saw discussions on the existing directions of
World Bank's operations in Azerbaijan as well as new areas and
projects stemming from the“Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities on
socio-economic development”.
They noted that major areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan
and World Bank are renewable energy, green economy and cities,
transport coordination, agriculture and irrigation.
