Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Guinea-Bissau On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo, congratulating him on the national day of his country.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Embalo good health and the people of Guinea-Bissau progress and prosperity. (pickup previous)
sam
MENAFN24092023000071011013ID1107128610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.