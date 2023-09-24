Russian law enforcement captures British national wanted by Interpol

(MENAFN) Several media outlets reported on Saturday that Russian law enforcement officials had captured a British national who was wanted by Interpol for allegedly committing a severe crime in Malta.



The suspect's name hasn't been made public, however some publications have called him "Dean John S."



When traffic police in southern Moscow halted his automobile as part of a normal inspection, they found that he was wanted by Interpol. According to reports, Malta has asked for international aid in finding the person.



He is wanted in the nation for a crime "linked to a danger to health and life," yet no other information about the incident has been made public.



The suspect apparently received a residency visa in Russia in 2020 and was residing in a home not far from the heart of Moscow. So yet, neither Interpol nor the Russian law enforcement agencies have offered any comments on the situation.

