French Muslim student files UN complaint over kimono school ban

(MENAFN) A Muslim student in France, who was denied entry to school for wearing a kimono, a traditional Japanese garment, has submitted a formal complaint to the United Nations, alleging discrimination based on her religious beliefs. This incident is part of an ongoing debate surrounding the French government's policies regarding Islamic attire, particularly the hijab, in educational institutions.



The 15-year-old girl resides in Lyon, France, and she sent her complaint to Ashwini K.P, the special rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance at the UN. She alleges that she faced discrimination because of her religious affiliation when she was sent home from school on September 5 for wearing a kimono.



The complaint was filed on her behalf by her lawyer, Nabil Boudi, who issued a statement regarding the matter. The incident highlights the broader controversy surrounding the ban on religious clothing, such as the abaya, introduced by French Education Minister Gabriel Attal. The complainant expressed the belief that the French government has not taken sufficient measures to combat various forms of discrimination against women.

