Qatar Airways Holidays Unveils Exclusive Travel Packages For Expo 2023 Doha

With the spotlight on Doha as the first city in the Middle East and North Africa to host an A1 International Horticultural Exhibition, Qatar Airways Holidays is thrilled to launch flight-and-hotel packages with complimentary access to Expo 2023 Doha.



Travellers can expect to venture into the future of sustainability and innovation, while also enjoying Qatar's year-round sunshine-making it the ideal family getaway. With unbeatable package pricing, transform your Expo 2023 Doha experience into an unforgettable adventure.

Expo 2023 Doha, which is expected to attract an estimated 3 million visitors from around the globe, will take place in the picturesque Al Bidda Park, overlooking the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf. The six-month event will run from 2 October 2023 to 28 March 2024 and offer visitors rich experiences, from beautiful gardens to art and diverse cuisines. The landmark event promises to provide captivating insights into combating desertification in ways that promise to pique the interest of young and old alike.

By choosing an all-inclusive package through Qatar Airways Holidays, travellers will not only secure their flights and accommodations but also gain complimentary access to the immersive world of Expo 2023 Doha. Highlights of these packages are:

Return flights, hotel accommodation, and complimentary Expo entry.

The chance for Privilege Club members to collect both Avios and Qpoints on these curated packages.

Members from select countries have the flexibility to book packages using Cash + Avios.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: "Expo 2023 Doha is set to be a hub of cultural, environmental, and technological marvels. As the Official Strategic Partner, Qatar Airways is committed to facilitating a seamless travel experience for international guests, showcasing Qatar's signature hospitality and extending a happy welcome to all destinations into one hub at Expo 2023 Doha."

For travellers seeking a premium journey, Qatar Airways Holidays offers a range of packages that go beyond standard options. Whether you prefer the comfort of a 4-star hotel or the opulence of a 5-star resort, the variety of packages have something to suit every preference. Delve into captivating scenery and stimulating dialogues, and experience a world of culinary and artistic diversity in Qatar, all without breaking the bank. Reserve your Expo 2023 Doha travel package today at qatarairways.com/expo and be a part of this transformative global event.

Qatar Airways Holidays also offers stopover packages, giving travellers the perfect opportunity to explore the Expo excitement en route to your final destination. Premium and Luxury Stopovers start from as low as USD 23 per person and can be booked on qatarairways.com/stopover.

