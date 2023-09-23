Indigo Launches Direct Flights From India's Delhi To Uzbekistan's Tashkent

Regular flights on the Delhi-Tashkent - Delhi route will be operated on A320 aircraft with a frequency of four times a week-on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

IndiGo is a private airline headquartered in India's Gurgaon city. The company is one of the fastest-growing budget carriers in the world. With a fleet of more than 300 aircraft, the airline operates more than 1,800 flights a day and connects 78 domestic and 26 international destinations.