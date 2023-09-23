Iran-India Joint Chamber Signs Mou With FIEO To Boost Trade, Investment

New Delhi, Sept 23 (KNN)

The Iran-India Joint Chamber of Commerce on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) to strengthen trade, investment, quality standards and technology transfer.



Vice President of the Iran-India Joint Chamber of Commerce, Mahdi Rangrona signed the MoU with Director General and CEO of Federation of Indian Export Organizations, Ajay Shai.









Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including to realise the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.

In September last year, PM Modi had also held a meeting with Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Samarkand.

(KNN Bureau)