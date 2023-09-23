DNINE Sports Collaborate With TZS Digital To Launch Deepak Chahar\'S Signature Sportsline

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 22th September 2023: The Ace Cricketing All-Rounder and Chennai Super King\'s Player, Deepak Chahar\'s signature sports line, DNINE announced its digital marketing partnership with Delhi Delhi-based digital marketing company,
TZS Digital. TZS Digital will work closely with DNINE to establish its digital presence, acquire new consumers, build a credible brand image, and market various products of DNINE.
Mr. Lokendra Chahar, Managing Director, DNINE Sports said, \"More than himself, Deepak trusts his equipment, that\'s what he relies on. And so, with that in mind, he launched his new brand DNINE because he did not want the new generation to settle for anything less than the best. Today he is in the fortunate position to positively impact many sports professionals\' lives and the sporting equipment industry as a whole.\"
On the occasion Mr. Deepak Chahar, an Indian international cricketer said,\" I am very excited, nervous, happy, anxious all at the same time as the brand goes on the floors. Team TZS Digital has been like an extended arm working round the clock with us and bouncing off some really great ideas for the brand. We are all working round the clock to make this a huge success. Let\'s GO ALL IN!\"
\"We are excited to partner with DNINE. This project brings a lot of adrenaline in the team and we have all sorts of fiery ideas to break on the digital channels. India desperately needs world-class products at competitive prices to unleash its true athletic potential. We think that this partnership will create a positive impact on the sports industry. We are all ready with our digital ammunition to conquer the platforms,\" said Tauquir Zaidi, Managing Director at TZS Digital.
Pavan Jain, Executive Director, TZS Digital said: \"We understood the purpose of the brand and Deepak\'s vision since their initial talks. A young team full of cricket lovers, TZS Digital was the right team to work with for DNINE. Our team will not only create ground-breaking content but also help in mirroring Deepak\'s vision with the right tone of voice on all digital Platforms.\"
About TZS Digital: TZS Digital is a Delhi-based Digital marketing agency providing innovative digital marketing solutions to its various clients. The agency has worked closely with several clients including Priya Gold,
IFANGlobal, ExpoInn Hotels and many more notable brands to build a sizable online presence for their brands and engage target consumers via digital channels. Their go-getter team and a highly passionate spirit enables them to create great digital content.
About DNINE: DNINE is a new line of sports products which promises high quality sports shoes, nutrition and accessories all at competitive prices. These products are geared towards athletes of the 21st century focussing on their performance and safety on field. Having faced many injuries as an athlete,throughout his career, Deepak Chahar has taken a huge responsibility to safeguard the interests of young players. Through this partnership, Deepak aims to get his unique brand message out in a correct and impactful manner.
