8Th MEIDAM Kicks Off In Dubai

DUBAI, 22nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- The 8th Middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine Conference and Exhibition (MEIDAM 2023) kicked off today, featuring around 3,000 experts in the fields.

Set to run until 24th September, the conference is organised by DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of the Dubai World Trade Centre, in partnership with the MEIDAM Association.

“We are honoured today for the largest-ever edition in the conference's history, in which around 3,000 expert and specialised doctors are participating this year in the field of dermatology and cosmetic medicine; and undoubtedly, the MEIDAM conference is considered a milestone and an important platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among all those working in the field of dermatology and cosmetic medicine. This global event will contribute to enhancing partnerships with governmental institutions, international and private organisations, and all partners and stakeholders,” said Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi, President of MEIDAM and the MEIDAM Association.

The conference includes multiple tracks encompassing a variety of specialised fields, including general dermatological diseases, pediatric medical cases, cosmetic medicine, fungal infections, vitiligo, psoriasis, and other areas. The conference involves an intensive scientific programme, comprising 47 seminars and specialised workshops in six scientific programmes held concurrently over the three days of the conference.

The conference will discuss over 220 refereed research papers and more than 220 scientific lectures showcasing the latest research and information on new studies and urgent and pressing topics related to dermatological and aesthetic diseases. Meanwhile, the accompanying exhibition displays the latest advanced devices and new trends in this sector. The conference hosts a series of specialised scientific and practical workshops licenced by the Dubai Health Authority to train doctors on the latest methods of cosmetic injections, cosmetic medicine, and anti-aging.

Day 1 kicked off with topics ranging from "What's New in Dermatology?" to“Sport-Related Dermatoses”. The conference covered a myriad of pressing issues such as pruritus pathophysiology, antifungal therapy, cosmetic dermatology, cutaneous drug reactions, and much more.

The first day also featured keynote lectures and panel discussions with some of the most distinguished names in the field.

Day 2 of the Middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine Conference and Exhibition promises to be an illuminating experience for dermatology and aesthetic medicine experts. Highlights include a deep dive into the management of chronic hand dermatitis. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in Q&A sessions and coffee breaks, facilitating peer-to-peer interaction and networking. Prepare for a day packed with education, innovation, and collaboration.