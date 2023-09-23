Gulf Football Governing Body Adopts New Name

Doha, Qatar: The Executive Office of the regional football governing body, led by its President Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, yesterday made the decision to change the name of the Federation from Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation to Gulf Football Association, during a meeting held in Kuwait.

During the meeting, members of the Executive Office discussed various items in the agenda, including the approval of the date for hosting the 26th Gulf Championship in Kuwait in December 2024. Additionally, amendments to the federation's statutes and organisational structure were also discussed, while the possibility of creating new championships for different age groups was also raised.