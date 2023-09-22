Safadi Continues Meetings On Sidelines Of UNGA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, Sept. 22 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi continued his discussions along with a number of his counterparts and international officials during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Safadi and his Belgium counterpart Hadja Lahbib agreed on cementing the strategic partnership between the two countries in various spheres.
He also in a two separate meetings held talks with his Cypriot and Greek counterparts Constantinos Kombos and George Gerapetritis.
The two separate meetings touched on bilateral ties, tripartite cooperation mechanism, refugees issue and a wide range of international and regional issues of common interests.
Also today, the Middle East Institute in New York hosted Safadi, to talk about regional issues and efforts to resolve crises in the region, in a symposium within the 2023 Middle East and North Africa Forum.
Safadi, yesterday, met with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.
The meetings focused the latest developments in the Middle East region, at the forefront of which is the Palestinian cause.
Safadi also met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, and discussed efforts made to resolve the Syrian crisis, cooperation mechanisms to confront the challenges of Syrian asylum, and the latest regional and international developments.
