Kuwait To Update Its Vision To 2024-40 - Min. Al-Barrak

HANGZHOU, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to China is "very important" as Kuwait sought to update its 2035 vision to be 2024-40, a senior government official announced Friday.
His Highness the Crown Prince held summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier today and "we should make very good use of this important meeting to develop the foundation of Kuwait vision 2035 to be 2024-40," Saad Al-Barrak, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments, said in a statement to KUNA after the talks and singing of cooperation agreements.
The vision, he explained, "would be an extension of the same spirit in order overcome the political and economic developments that took place in the past three years like the coronavirus pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine."
Al-Barrak said he signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese side, part of seven MoUs, regarding the completion of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port.
"Around 50 percent of the first phase of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port is completed and we seek to finalize the first phase in order to launch and operate the port as swift as possible," he said.
"China excels in construction and other domains like management and operation of the port, so we have signed the MoU and will continue the talks on execution," he said.
Al-Barrak also said Minister of Justice and Minister of Housing Affairs Faleh Al-Rquba signed an MoU over construction of housing cities, while Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Jassem Al-Ostad signed an MoU to establish a solar power station.
Minister of Foreing Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed MoUs in many vital domains, noted Al-Barrak.
Al-Barrak said meanwhile Kuwait and China shared "wonderful history," which began when Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited China when he was a Finance Minister in 1965, to the establishment of relations in 1971, when Kuwait was the first Gulf country to have relations with the People's Republic.
Al-Barrak also commended China's support to Kuwait's just causes, especially during the Iraqi invasion and occupation in 1990-91.
His Highness the Crown Prince received an invitation from President Xi during the GCC-China Summit in Saudi Arabia last December and His Highness the Crown Prince, said Al-Barrak, was keen on honoring the invitation. (end)
