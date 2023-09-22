Readout Of Historic Latino Cabinet Member Panel

During the fireside chat, moderator Ana Cabrera discussed with the Cabinet members the importance of Latino representation in President Biden's Cabinet and their work in the Biden-Harris Administration to uplift the Hispanic community through the Investing in America agenda. Administrator Guzman discussed how the SBA is working to advance equity across the small business landscape, including by increasing access to capital, government contracting, grants, and other programs and resources for small business owners.

The panel also highlighted how Bidenomics has delivered for the Latino community, including achieving the lowest Latino unemployment rate on record and the fastest creation of Hispanic-owned businesses in more than a decade. Administrator Guzman also underscored Latino's immense impact on our economy, with more than five million Latino-owned small businesses that currently contribute $800 billion to our economy.

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman speaks to a crowd at the CHCI Conference.