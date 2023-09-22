Innovations In Lightweight Galley Equipment Propel Efficiency And Comfort In Aviation And Maritime Sectors

The global galley equipment market, which reached US$ 7.2 billion in 2022, is on a trajectory of substantial expansion. The report projects the market to attain US$ 9.1 billion by 2028, driven by a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Galley Equipment: Enhancing Travel and Comfort

Galley equipment encompasses a variety of kitchen appliances used on land, water, and air vehicles for cooking and food storage. These appliances, both non-electric and electric, include items such as serving pots, trays, racks, trolleys, trash compartments, food processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and washing machinery. Designed to be compact, robust, and space-efficient, galley equipment optimizes the utilization of available space while ensuring maximum efficiency.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Several prominent trends and drivers are contributing to the growth of the galley equipment market:

Key Market Segments

Type:

Aviation Galleys Ship Galleys

Single-aisle

Twin-aisle Business General Aviation

Surface Ships

Amphibious Ships

Passenger Vessels

Recreational Boats Bulk Carriers

Line Fit Retro Fit

Aviation Marine

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the galley equipment market include Aerolux Limited, Air Cabin Engineering Inc., Aluminox S.A., B/E Aerospace Inc., Bucher Group, Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg, Diethelm Keller Aviation Pte Ltd., Jamco Corporation, Jeitek, Kang Li Far East Pte Ltd., Loipart AB, Meili Marine USA, Zodiac Aerospace Ltd., and others.

The report addresses critical questions concerning the global galley equipment market:

SOURCE Research and Markets