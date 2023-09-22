Kuwait Oil Price Settles At USD 96.08 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price shed 60 cents falling to the level of USD 96.08 per barrel on Thursday vis a vis USD 96.68 pb Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Friday.
In international markets, forward transactions of the Brent crude oil edged down by 23 cents to settle at USD 93.30 pb, while those of the West Texas Intermediate crude inched down by three cents to reach USD 89.63 pb. (end)
km.rk
