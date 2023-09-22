India's First Immersive Digital Experience Playhouse Launched By Essex Farm

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 1st September 2023. Playhouse by Essex, Delhi's premier destination for kids and family entertainment, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation, "Project Play". This cutting-edge digital playground is set to provide the future of entertainment and redefine the way children and families
experience playtime.
Launched in 2018, Playhouse by Essex has firmly established itself as Delhi's most beloved kids' play area, welcoming little ones as young as 8 months old. With dedicated role-playing areas, thrilling slides, a vibrant ball pool, an exhilarating trampoline, and a staggering 36 obstacle course activities,
Playhouse offers boundless avenues for children to revel in endless fun and adventure. While youngsters immerse themselves in spirited play, parents can indulge in an array of delectable food and beverages while overlooking their young ones in action. Playhouse's charming garden and welcoming
indoor lounge further enhance its appeal as the ultimate venue for hosting themed and luxury birthday parties for kids. In line with the distinguished F&B background, which includes renowned establishments such as Cafe Tesu, Celona, and Yes Minister, Playhouse also offers an extensive array of cuisines and culinary delights, ensuring that your child's birthday party is a memorable and delectable affair.
Elevating playtime to an unprecedented level, Playhouse by Essex takes immense pride in introducing Project Play - India's first digital and interactive play experience. Project Play is a state-of-the-art, new-age play zone, designed to immerse children in a world of interactive experiences. This digital playground is equipped with five mind-blowing activities,
engaging children's senses and sparking their creativity. These unique games include Virtual Draw, Illusion Sand, Future Walk, Interactive Wall and Animated Floor– each designed to captivate young minds and foster their imaginations.
Project Play seamlessly blends physical and digital experiences, encouraging children to think creatively, problem-solve and engage in an entirely new way. It's not just about screen time; it's about using technology to enhance real-world play and learning. With the addition of Project Play, Playhouse by Essex reinforces its commitment to providing a safe and exciting environment for children to learn, explore, and have fun.
From September 1st, 2023, Project Play is included as part of the admission entry to Playhouse enhancing the playtime experience for children and families.
As Project Play becomes an integral part of the Playhouse experience and a highlight of birthday party celebrations, families can look forward to a new era of playtime, one where technology enriches and enhances traditional play, creating unforgettable memories for children and parents alike.
Talking about the innovative project, Dhruv Anand Goyale, the COO of Essex Farms says "The idea with Project Play was to elevate your traditional soft play areas and to bring a world-class experience to India. As a family-run business, we have always aspired to elevate the experience of our guests at
all our outlets. Staying ahead of the curve, our team has been able to create innovative graphics and provide high-tech software using emerging technology for Project Play. We bring you the future of entertainment, a cutting-edge digital playground for kids, where they not only use their imagination to play but allow their imagination to come to life!”
For families seeking the ultimate playtime experience and a taste of the future, Playhouse by Essex and Project Play are the perfect destinations. Come join us and embark on a journey of imagination, creativity, and endless fun.
Company :-Brand Talk
User :- Sinduja Agarwal
Email :
Mobile:- +91 9517421545
MENAFN22092023003198003206ID1107119621
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.