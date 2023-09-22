Invaders Shell Community In Sumy Region With Mortars

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"In the morning, Russians fired with mortars at the Khotyn community. 13 explosions were recorded," the statement reads.

As reported, over the past day, Russians fired 29 times at the border of the Sumy region. 149 explosions were recorded. the Bilopillya, Krasnopillya, Yunakivka, Khotyn, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredina-Buda, Hlukhiv, Svesa, Nova Sloboda communities were shelled.