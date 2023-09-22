Friday, 22 September 2023 01:09 GMT

Invaders Shell Community In Sumy Region With Mortars


9/22/2023 5:16:42 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This morning, Russian invaders fired with mortars at the Khotyn community in the Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"In the morning, Russians fired with mortars at the Khotyn community. 13 explosions were recorded," the statement reads.

Read also: Russians attack Sumy region 34 times, 179 explosions recorded

As reported, over the past day, Russians fired 29 times at the border of the Sumy region. 149 explosions were recorded. the Bilopillya, Krasnopillya, Yunakivka, Khotyn, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredina-Buda, Hlukhiv, Svesa, Nova Sloboda communities were shelled.

MENAFN22092023000193011044ID1107119588

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search