Apple Iphone 15 Series Sale Begins: Long Queues Outside Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai Stores - WATCH

A long line of buyers was spotted outside Delhi's Select City Walk, which houses one of the two Apple Stores in India. People in the line have been waiting to get the device since 4 am in the morning. The lines extend all the way to the outer parts of the mall.

There is a bank promotion that offers a Rs 5000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card purchases for the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. For EMI transactions using an HDFC debit card, the same discount is offered. The iPhone 15 Pro, however, is not eligible for these reductions, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is not yet available on the online store. Apple provides 'Trade-in' alternatives in addition to direct savings. When users trade in a qualifying smartphone for a new iPhone, Apple claims they can get an immediate credit of up to Rs 55,700.