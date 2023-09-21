(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – Arab countries currently account for 54.3% of global crude reserves and intend to increase the supply of oil by 38.1% by 2050, according to the secretary-general of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), Jamal Al-Loughani (pictured above), at a conference in China this Thursday (21).
According to Al-Loughani, the region accounts for 29.3% of global oil production and 30.2% of exports. He spoke of the Arab world's expectation of contributing more to the world's energy supplies, including natural gas, which the region has around 26.3% of certified reserves. The secretary-general recalled there is growing demand from China for oil and natural gas imports.
Al-Loughani spoke at the 7th China-Arab Energy Cooperation Conference held in Haikou with the theme“Entering the golden era of China-Arab energy cooperation of quality and sustainability.” He said fossil fuels could contribute to a balanced shift in the diversification of energy resources towards those more environment-friendly and compatible with efforts to counter climate change.
Information was released by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) .
Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro
OAPEC
The post OAPEC: Arabs eager to contribute more to oil sector appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .
MENAFN21092023000213011057ID1107117854
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.