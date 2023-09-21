Trade Turnover Between Kazakh Region And Iran Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. The foreign
trade turnover of the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan with Iran
amounted to $32.2 million from January through July, which
represents an increase compared to the same period last year ($29
million), Trend reports.
This was stated at the meeting of the head of the regional
executive power, Nurlan Nogayev, with the Ambassador of Iran to
Kazakhstan, Jowkar Ali Akbar.
Exports (such as iron pipes, ferrous iron scrap, barley)
amounted to $2.2 million, and imports (fruits, vegetables, cement,
paving slabs and other goods) amounted to about $30 million.
The parties also discussed important aspects of cooperation
between the Mangystau region and Iran, including tourism, transport
between the two countries, and the possible expansion of relations
between the region and the Iranian provinces of Mazandaran, Gilan
and Gulistan.
Nurlan Nogayev expressed interest in expanding trade and
economic cooperation with Iran and attracting additional Iranian
investments.
According to him, in the Mangistau region, 58 enterprises with
the participation of Iranian capital have already been registered,
covering various sectors of the economy, such as maritime and
coastal passenger transport, petroleum products refining,
construction, transport services, and the sale of construction
goods and food products.
The non-oil trade turnover between Iran and Kazakhstan decreased
by 30.2 percent in value and 37.2 percent in volume, during the
first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through
August 22, 2023), compared to the same period last year.
Iran's non-oil trade with Kazakhstan for the reporting period
was around 264,000 tons, worth approximately $97.3 million.
The non-oil trade turnover between the two countries stood at
420,000 tons worth approximately $140 million in the first 5 months
of the last Iranian year (March 21 through August 22, 2022).
The main goods traded between Iran and Kazakhstan included
agricultural and food products, tobacco products, petrochemical
products, wheat, barley, various types of equipment, etc.