Trade Turnover Between Kazakh Region And Iran Increases

This was stated at the meeting of the head of the regional executive power, Nurlan Nogayev, with the Ambassador of Iran to Kazakhstan, Jowkar Ali Akbar.

Exports (such as iron pipes, ferrous iron scrap, barley) amounted to $2.2 million, and imports (fruits, vegetables, cement, paving slabs and other goods) amounted to about $30 million.

The parties also discussed important aspects of cooperation between the Mangystau region and Iran, including tourism, transport between the two countries, and the possible expansion of relations between the region and the Iranian provinces of Mazandaran, Gilan and Gulistan.

Nurlan Nogayev expressed interest in expanding trade and economic cooperation with Iran and attracting additional Iranian investments.

According to him, in the Mangistau region, 58 enterprises with the participation of Iranian capital have already been registered, covering various sectors of the economy, such as maritime and coastal passenger transport, petroleum products refining, construction, transport services, and the sale of construction goods and food products.

The non-oil trade turnover between Iran and Kazakhstan decreased by 30.2 percent in value and 37.2 percent in volume, during the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through August 22, 2023), compared to the same period last year.

Iran's non-oil trade with Kazakhstan for the reporting period was around 264,000 tons, worth approximately $97.3 million.

The non-oil trade turnover between the two countries stood at 420,000 tons worth approximately $140 million in the first 5 months of the last Iranian year (March 21 through August 22, 2022).

The main goods traded between Iran and Kazakhstan included agricultural and food products, tobacco products, petrochemical products, wheat, barley, various types of equipment, etc.