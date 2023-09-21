Prince Hassan: Economy Protection Should Cherish People As 'Nexus, Goal Of Development'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) - His Highness Prince Hassan bin Talal, President of the Supreme Council for Science and Technology (SCST) said protection of the economy and money does not entail abandoning people as the essence and goal of development.
The Prince's remarks came during his patronage Thursday, of a dialogue, organized by the Palestinian Jordanian Business Forum ( PJBF) and the Lebanese-Jordanian Business Forum (LJBF), in presence of a number of officials and businesspeople from Jordan, Palestine and Lebanon.
His Highness highlighted importance of shifting from talking about mechanisms to achieve the region's integration by developing a comprehensive regional vision, finding a base of creative commonalities, and developing a common understanding.
The Prince said the region is today threatened by three types of dangers related to thought, environment and society, which affirms importance of regional cooperation and integration.
Additionally, His Highness noted need to reach a scenario governed by a clear insight and vision, as well as planning and developing policies of space-time interdependence to achieve the appropriate balance between priorities and achievements.
His Highness also underscored need to revive the concept of good governance, make the law work for all and shift outlook from rentierism to delegation and empowerment.
For his part, LJBF President, Nassim Aldada, said the forum seeks to secure the best Jordanian-Lebanese economic relations, in a bid to achieve common interests and network the two countries' business owners, as Jordan is a "safe and nurturing" business environment.
He also noted importance of the "historical" bilateral economic relations and the "distinctive" nature of trade exchange via their land route, especially in light of the Covid-19 crisis and the current challenges facing the world related to disruptions in production and supply chains.
Meanwhile, PJBF head,Nazmi Atma, said Jordan is considered the main eastern economic lung for investors in Palestine, adding that launching the forum aims to serve the Jordanian and Palestinian economies.
Atma highlighted some logistical hardships facing Palestinian trade exchange with the Kingdom.
MENAFN21092023000117011021ID1107117551
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.