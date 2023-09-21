Around Half Of Cyclists Wear A Helmet In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) This is according to the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) which conducted 44 surveys in the spring and at different times of the day, recording 3,123 people riding on two-wheels.
The helmet-wearing rate among electric scooter riders was the lowest at 14%. Of the more than 2,000 people with a bicycle surveyed, 46% wore a helmet.
+ Why are there so many traffic accidents these days?
On electric bikes traveling at speeds below 25 km/h, 68% protected their heads. Although helmets are required for faster electric bikes up to 45 km/h, some 8% ignored the rules.When comparing the different parts of the country, Italian-speaking canton Ticino appeared to be particularly safety conscious. Some 72% of riders wore a helmet there. In French-speaking Switzerland it was 52% and in German-speaking Switzerland 43%.
