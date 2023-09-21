When Sushmita Sen Revealed How Her 'Entry' Scene With SRK In Main Hoon Na Was Unplanned (THROWBACK)

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha wedding: Groom to don Pawan Sachdev's custom-made attires

Sushmita Sen essayed the role of a college teacher in the Farah Khan directorial debut Main Hoon Na. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of an army major who disguises himself as a student in the film. Sushmita reminisced about the iconic and popular scene where SRK opened his arms and went down on his knees, mesmerised to see Ms Chandni, aka Sushmita, walking along the college premises in a red, chiffon saree in a quintessential Yash Chopra fashion. The film scene earned a cult status in no time.

Spilling the beans about the particular Main Hoon Na shot, Sushmita Sen revealed that the scene was unplanned. The candid gesture in that scene by Shah Rukh Khan was also impromptu. She said, "A lot of stuff that you see in the movie was not there. It just happened. Nanna Munna Rahi Hoon is there in the script. Then he (Shah Rukh Khan) sees this woman (Sushmita Sen), and he goes down on his knees and opens his arms. But it is not there. Shah Rukh just did that in the shot and was like, what are you looking like? And Farah was like perfect, cut. The sequence was not really choreographed by Farah. So it just happened at the moment."

Sushmita Sen added, "And as you know, Shah Rukh is Shah Rukh. He can do the same take 50 times and make it look like it is happening for the first time." Released in 2004, Main Hoon Na starred Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty in important roles. The film became a hit.

ALSO READ: Kannur Squad: Mammootty starrer to hit theatres on THIS date