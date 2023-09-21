Pakistan Elections Next Jan. - Cmte.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced that general elections in the country would be held in the last week of January next year, rejecting the date suggested by President Arif Alvi.
In a statement, ECP said it reviewed work on delimiting constituencies and decided that the initial list for the delimitation of constituencies would be published on September 27. It said that polls would be held in the last week of January following the completion of a 54-day election campaign programme. Earlier in the month, President Alvi in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja proposed the date for general elections in the country as November 6.
The date by the ECP comes against the backdrop of divided opinions among stakeholders, including political parties, on the time frame for general elections. The ECP said that the elections will be pushed beyond the constitutionally mandated cutoff date following the notification of new 2023 digital census results. (end)
