Popular Turkish Drama, “One Love”, is coming exclusively to OSN+ this October

Dubai, UAE – September 19, 2023: OSN+, the leading streaming platform in the region, proudly announces the exclusive streaming of the critically acclaimed Turkish drama, “One Love” (originally titled “Kizilcik Serbeti”), starting 15 October, with weekly episodes for its viewers. The series will also air on OSNtv channel Yahala Bil Arabi. Through OSN, the launch marks the first time the series will be dubbed in Arabic for regional audiences.



Inspired by true events, “One Love” has garnered immense attention since its debut on Show TV, with the first episode released on October 28, 2022. Crafted by the esteemed Gold Film and brought to life by Director Hakan Kırvavaç and renowned writer Melis Civelek, the series features an exceptional ensemble cast with names such as Barış Kılıç, Evrim Alasya, Sıla Türkoğlu, Sibel Taşçıoğlu, Müjde Uzman, Doğukan Güngör, and Settar Tanrıöğen. The series has so far been sold to 22 international countries, with exclusivity to OSN in the region.



“One Love” delves deep into the tale of young Doga, who, on starting her university journey, encounters Fatih, a man from a deeply religious family. Their budding romance unfolds amidst family values and clashes, predominantly with Doga's mother, Kivilcim, leading to profound drama as they navigate through differences in pursuit of harmony. The drama ensues as they strive to bridge their contrasting worlds with the blend of modernity from Doga's side and the deep-rooted traditions from Fatih's family, offering viewers a poignant journey of love, values, and acceptance.



“We are excited and proud to bring One Love exclusively to the region, a highly acclaimed and popular Turkish drama that has received much attention in the Turkish category since its release last year,” said Rolla Karam, SVP, Content Acquisition & Arabic Channels at OSN. “OSN is highly selective in its offering, and always aims to give viewers a premium regional selection.”



Since its debut, the series has experienced a remarkable surge in ratings and share performance. After only 21 episodes, the rating has exponentially risen to 13.12%, and the share has achieved an impressive 30% in its commercial demo. Season 2 of the series is currently in production.



Hakan Kırvavaç, Director of One Love, added, “Bringing 'One Love' to life has been a deeply personal journey. I wanted to weave a narrative that resonates universally, while celebrating our rich Turkish storytelling tradition. Turkish content has found a special place in the hearts of the MENA audience, resonating with their cultural and emotional nuances. I'm thrilled that 'One Love' will be joining this legacy and am especially excited to share it exclusively on OSN+."



