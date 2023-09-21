US Embassy Implements Measures To Expedite Visa Appointments For Pakistani Applicants

According to the US Embassy, visa applications from Pakistan have reached an unprecedented high, resulting in a substantial backlog of applications. To address this challenge, the US Mission in Pakistan has taken three key measures aimed at facilitating visa applicants:

Expedited Visa Processing

The US Embassy has fast-tracked the processing of a substantial number of non-immigrant visa applications. Over 10,000 Pakistani applicants are set to receive expedited notifications shortly.

Applicants initially scheduled for appointments in 2024 at the US Consulate in Karachi will now receive appointments in 2023, with some even scheduled for interviews as early as next week.

Also Read: Owner of Renowned Peshawar Eatery 'Charsi Tikka' Arrested for Alleged Misconduct with Tourists

Furthermore, applicants can choose to reschedule their appointments either at the Consulate Karachi or the US Embassy Islamabad, enhancing flexibility for applicants to align with their preferences.

Exemption Eligibility Verification

Starting from September 25th, the US Consulate in Karachi will accept applications from eligible candidates who have previously been issued US visas from Karachi. To determine eligibility for interview exemptions, applicants can visit the official website 'ustraveldocs.com/pk' and, after obtaining a confirmation letter, submit their required documents to the Application Dropbox at the Karachi Applicant Service Center without requiring a prior appointment.

Acceptance of Applications in Islamabad

Notably, the US Embassy in Islamabad is already accepting applications from eligible visa candidates who have been previously issued visas from Islamabad, providing a streamlined process for these applicants.

These efforts are part of the US Embassy's commitment to ensuring a smoother and more efficient visa application process for Pakistani applicants, reflecting the growing demand for US visas within the country.

Hits: 0