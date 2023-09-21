S. Korean Parliament Approves Arrest Of Opposition Party Leader

The motion was put to an anonymous vote during a plenary session, with 149 in favour, 136 against, six abstentions and four undervotes.– NNN-YONHAP

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.