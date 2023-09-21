S. Korean Parliament Approves Arrest Of Opposition Party Leader

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
SEOUL, Sept 21 (NNN-YONHAP) – The South Korean parliament today approved a motion seeking the arrest of Lee Jae-myung, chief of the main opposition Democratic Party.
The motion was put to an anonymous vote during a plenary session, with 149 in favour, 136 against, six abstentions and four undervotes.– NNN-YONHAP
