Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker Details Anti-Terrorist Measures At APA Meeting (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Armenian
illegal military formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region
on September 19 undertook a number of large-scale military
provocations and terrorist acts, Milli Majlis (Parliament) Speaker
Sahiba Gafarova said at the opening ceremony of the meeting of the
Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs of the Asian
Parliamentary Assembly (APA) held in Baku, Trend reports.
"In response to these provocations, Azerbaijan launched
localized anti-terrorist measures in the region," she said.
According to the speaker, the purpose of these events was to
disarm and withdraw units of Armenian illegal military formations
from the territory of Azerbaijan, neutralize their military
infrastructure, ensure the security of the civilian population, and
restore the constitutional order of Azerbaijan.
The Milli Majlis speaker noted that yesterday, taking into
account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian
population of Karabakh, an agreement was reached to stop the local
anti-terrorist measures under appropriate conditions.
Sahiba Gafarova expressed hope that the dialogue started today
with the representatives of the Armenian population would lead to
their reintegration into the Azerbaijani society, and Armenia, in
its turn, would further show responsibility within the framework of
the normalization process and sign a peace agreement, which would
ensure calm and stability in the region.
Sahiba Gafarova reminded us that despite Azerbaijan's firm will
and consistent steps taken towards long-term peace and stability,
Armenia acts in the opposite direction. The speaker also noted that
the retreat from the agreements, putting forward new excuses,
evasion from real negotiations, committing military-political
provocations, and attempts by all possible means to keep the
illegal separatist regime established in the territory of
Azerbaijan-this is a constant picture of Armenia's behavior over
the past two and a half years.
It was noted that Azerbaijan has repeatedly demanded the
unconditional and complete withdrawal of more than 10,000 Armenian
armed soldiers from Karabakh and the abolition of the separatist
regime, stating that this is the main condition for achieving peace
and stability in the region.
