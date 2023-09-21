Armenians Can Peacefully Live In Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Former Turkish Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Armenians can
peacefully live in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, former Ambassador of
Türkiye to Azerbaijan, representative of the Turkish IMZA Social
Development Support Public Union Hulusi Kilic told Trend .
Following the successful anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh,
Azerbaijan has held talks with Armenian residents of Karabakh today
in Yevlakh. Kilic expressed hope for positive results from the
meeting in Yevlakh.
“As a result of local anti-terrorism measures which were
launched by Azerbaijan on September 19 and lasted less than 24
hours, the separatists in Karabakh were neutralized. For three
years, Azerbaijan patiently waited for the exit of these Armenian
illegal formations from Karabakh, but since they did not do this,
Azerbaijan did what was necessary."
"During local anti-terrorism measures, Azerbaijan did not cause
harm to either civilians or infrastructure," he added.
Kilic stated that Karabakh is Azerbaijani territory, and the
Armenian civilian population residing there are citizens of
Azerbaijan.
"We hope for positive results from today's meeting in Evlakh.
Armenians living in Karabakh can live in Azerbaijan in peace and
tranquility," he emphasized.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the
Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to
neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of
the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from
occupation, civil servants involved in construction and
reconstruction works, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well
as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the
region.
Civilians and infrastructure objects weren't targets during
localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of
the separatist regime were put out of action with the use of
high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani
Army.
At the suggestion of the Presidential Administration of
Azerbaijan, a meeting with representatives of the Armenian
population of Karabakh has been held today in Yevlakh.
