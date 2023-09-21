Houthi, Saudi positive discussions in Riyadh aim to halt Yemen’s conflict

(MENAFN) As diplomatic efforts to resolve Yemen's bloody war increased, Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Huthi rebels gave a positive turn to historic but fruitless discussions on Wednesday in Riyadh.



After the rebel delegation's first public trip to the Saudi capital since hostilities started between the two sides, Saudi officials and a top Huthi stated the five days of discussions were "positive".



In March 2015, months after the northern militants with ties to Tehran had taken control of the capital and threatened to take over the nation bordering southern Saudi Arabia, Riyadh mobilized an international military coalition against the Huthis.



Hundreds of thousands have passed away in the combat or from its effects, including starvation, and millions have been evacuated in what the United Nations describes as one of the most horrible humanitarian catastrophes worldwide.



United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his encounter with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan as well as the United Arab Emirates’ Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, accepted the Riyadh discussions "aimed at achieving a roadmap to end the conflict through a Yemeni-led political process under UN auspices".

