US Supports Canada Probes Into Death Of Sikh Separatist Leader

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- National Security Council (NSC) Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the United States is coordinating and consulting with Canada closely in probes into the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.
"This is a serimatter and we support Canada's ongoing law enforcement efforts. We are also engaging the Indian government," she wrote in her X account on Wednesday.
That effort is now complicated by Canada's claiming that Indian officials may have been behind the slaying of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia.
Yesterday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement to the Canadian House of Commons that authorities are pursuing "credible allegations" of links connecting India to the killing.
Nijjar, a Sikh leader and Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in Surrey town, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. (end)
