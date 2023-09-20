Fathom Events And TBN Announce Extension Of ROUTE 60: THE BIBLICAL HIGHWAY

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the success of ROUTE 60: THE BIBLICAL HIGHWAY'S two day theatrical release, TBN and Fathom Events announce the extension of the film in theaters through September 21.This film follows ambassador, David Friedman, and secretary, Mike Pompeo, on their trek through Route 60 in Israel.

"It's wonderful to see the overwhelmingly positive reception ROUTE 60: THE BIBLICAL HIGHWAY has received over the last couple of days and we are excited to give people another opportunity to see it in theaters," said TBN president Matt Crouch."The story of this historic highway, with mile markers both physical and historical, is so powerful – and we were granted unique access to places in Israel that aren't typically acceptable in a traditional tour. Shooting this film was a spiritually uplifting experience that we can't wait to share with the world."

Carving through the heart of the Promised Land is the Biblical spine of Israel, sometimes referred to as the "Path of the Patriarchs," and officially designated as "Route 60." A highway of deep historical significance while often the scene of unrest and violence, this 146-mile road of asphalt and concrete begins in Nazareth, Israel's largest Arab city, and ends in Beersheba, one of Israel's hi-tech centers. Running North to South, Route 60 connects ancient Israel with modern Israel, Jews and Christians with Muslims and Israelis with Palestinians.

This trek is far more than a two-lane highway. It is a historic, sacred link to the roots of Judaism and Christianity and the stories of the Old and New Testaments. Follow world-changing diplomats David Friedman and Mike Pompeo as they go down this sacred road, treading the very ground Abraham, Jacob,

King David, and Jeonce walked. Discover the history, witness the healing and realize the hope along Route 60, the Biblical Highway.

