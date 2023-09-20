Dubai Municipality Bags Two Categories Of Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards

Dubai Municipality won the gold titles in the categories of 'Best Benefits, Wellness and Well-being Program', as well as 'Best Use of Blended Learning', presented by the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards. The awards were presented to the Municipality for its transformative initiatives in training and qualifying Dubai Municipality employees, in line with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and the Municipality's institutional values, which aim to improve the quality of lives for employees.

Initiatives from the Municipality included work-life balance, remote working, flexible working hours, and recognition and motivation programs. The Municipality also launched a program to honour distinguished individuals in customer service and teamwork, as well as initiatives to empower women and people of determination. All programs were designed to shape a culture that promotes collaboration, functional harmony, and unity among all employees.

Dubai Municipality was also honoured in the 'Best Use of Blended Learning' category in appreciation of its efforts to train and qualify municipal staff members, following the establishment of the DMX Talent Development Center in early 2022. The center adheres to global best practices, offers a variety of cutting-edge training programs in virtual reality and the Metaverse, and has earned ISO10015 and ISO 21001 certifications in facilitating training services to better guide municipal members and enhance their abilities.