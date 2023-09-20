The Grand Symphony Of Wheels: GIMS Qatar 2023 Roars To Life In Doha

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 20 September 2023 – In a harmoniconvergence of automotive excellence and the allure of the Arabian Peninsula, the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) and Qatar Tourism (QT) have unveiled a captivating announcement. The GIMS Qatar edition, slated for the 5th to the 14th of October 2023 in the enchanting city of Doha, promises to be an extraordinary automotive spectacle. The grandeur of this automotive festival will be further intensified by the simultanearrival of the FORMULA 1® QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2023 in Doha on the 8th of October.

GIMS Qatar 2023 shall grace the stage at the illustriDoha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), along with other prominent venues within the city. It is poised to deliver unparalleled automotive experiences for aficionados and enthusiasts alike. This exceptional motor show has been meticulously crafted to transcend convention, uniting titans of the global automotive industry within an immersive and groundbreaking space.

In a remarkable ode to the unity of Geneva and Doha, GIMS initiated the Tour d'Excellence. This symbolic journey encapsulates the essence of GIMS. Sandro Mesquita, the CEO of GIMS, elucidates, 'Excellence, innovation, and pioneering spirit are the key elements of the GIMS DNA. The idea of the Tour d'Excellence is to manifest this spirit, all while highlighting the industry's recent progress in electromobility.'

Embarking on an awe-inspiring journey of nearly 6,500 kilometers, two electric Volkswagen ID Buzz cars adorned with the GIMS sign shall traverse 12 countries and two seas, unassisted. The voyage commences in Geneva, spearheaded by two remarkable individuals. Frank M. Rinderknecht, CEO of Rinspeed AG, an illustrifigure in the automotive realm and a steadfast GIMS exhibitor for over four decades, stands as one pillar of this endeavor. The other, Rainer Zietlow, the proprietor of Challenge4.de, holds six Guinness World Records and boasts a multitude of long-distance travel achievements. Their unparalleled experience and spirit make them the ideal leaders for this extraordinary odyssey. Frank Rinderknecht comments, 'Rainer and I are looking forward to taking on this exceptional and unique challenge. While charging infrastructure is well developed in Europe today, this is not yet the case in the Middle East. Crossing 2,500 km in the Arabian Peninsula requires creativity and flexibility in order to access electrical power.'

For those who partake in this automotive spectacle, a tantalizing opportunity awaits. They shall be among the privileged few to witness the unveiling of ten groundbreaking new cars, unveiled by the 30+ exhibiting brands. Spanning across the distinguished Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) and four other prominent venues, this reimagined automotive festival shall present the latest in design, innovation, and automotive technology. It will encompass automobile exhibitions, first-time reveals, thrilling test drives, including at the iconic Lusail International Circuit. As a prelude to the highly anticipated Qatar Auto Museum display, showcasing a magnificent collection of supercars, limited editions, racing marvels, and classic gems, this festival shall be nothing short of a masterpiece.

The Qatar National Vision 2030 strategy aims to position the State of Qatar as a world-leading destination which ensures that guests have an unforgettable experience. It is with much anticipation that all Qatar's tourism stakeholders look forward to offering car enthusiasts from around the world the unique opportunity to witness the prestigiGeneva International Motor Show and FIA Formula One World Championship. This will drive local and global automotive culture and inspire the next generation of innovators, designers, engineers, collectors, and policy makers through a shared passion for cars.

Sandro Mesquita, the CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show, shares this anticipation,”This platform will position itself as the new top-tier motor show for the Middle East, taking place at the same time as the prestigiFIA Formula One race in Doha. Qatar will be a true festival of global automotive events for more than a week. Exhibitors, media, and fans can look forward to the highly anticipated GIMS Qatar in 2023.'

Commencing with an exclusive opening ceremony and gala dinner on the 5th of October, GIMS Qatar will embrace the world's media on the 6th of October, before graciously opening its doors to the public from the 7th to the 14th of October. This splendid event has been meticulously synchronized with the FORMULA 1® QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2023, also set to dazzle Doha from the 6th to the 8th of October. The festivities will encompass a visionary forum on the future of car design, hosted at the magnificent National Museum of Qatar. Moreover, offroad adventures will beckon at Sealine Desert, while the Lusail International Circuit will offer exhilarating ride and drive experiences. As a crowning jewel, a 'best of the best' gallery of classic automobiles shall be showcased, captivating all who enter its hallowed halls.

GIMS Qatar 2023 marks the prelude to the much-anticipated Geneva International Motor Show 2024, which returns from 26 February to 3 March 2024 in Geneva. GIMS Geneva 2024 will also be marking the 100th anniversary of the first international edition of this globally esteemed event. Solid foundations and strong values enable Geneva International Motor Show to build for the future, and the 2024 edition of GIMS in Geneva is a demonstration of this. As such, the show has adopted the 'Auto. Future. Now' tagline to mirror the event's role as a champion of automotive innovation. The salon will bring a series of innovations in the show format itself, designed to meet the needs of the exhibitors and visitors alike. The show experience will be enriched through thematic spaces that will highlight innovation excellence. These curated zones will bring together visitors and exhibitors to experience the automotive future now in an immersive, interactive and informative way.

This international stage is set gracefully alongside Geneva Airport, a mere 15-minute journey from the city centre, rendering Palexpo ideally situated. The major cities of Europe lie within an hour's flight, and convenient road and rail links provide easy access to France, Italy, and Germany. In this harmoniconvergence of ambition and accessibility, the automotive world will script its next illustrichapter.