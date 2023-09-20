Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Touching Moment With Iranian Artist Fatemeh Who Paints With Her Feet

Last updated: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 5:20 PM

Crowds of Iranian football fans gave Cristiano Ronaldo a rapturwelcome on Monday as his Saudi team arrived in Teheran for a home-and-away club match.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was all smiles after receiving the thunderwelcome. But the million-dollar player also brought smiles to his special fans.

He met an Iranian painter, Fatemeh Hammami Nasrabadi, known for her outstanding artwork. The 34-year-old artist has been a die-hard Ronaldo fan since his days with Real Madrid. Despite facing 85% paralysis of her body, the specially-abled artist creates stunning portraits using her feet, showcasing a level of skill that defies conventional norms.

Over the years, she has meticulously crafted paintings of global football stars and Iranian actors, Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, solidifying her reputation as a remarkable artist.

With over 182K followers on Instagram, Fatemeh recently shared a heartfelt post with a photo of Ronaldo's painting. In her caption, she wrote: "Ronaldo is in Iran! God, I ask you to please make my wish come true. To see Ronaldo and present him with my painting of him. Oh, please, God, make a way for it to happen. I only have you. (accompanied with folded hand, payer and heart emoticons)."

As fate would have it, her prayers were answered.

In a heartwarming video shared by AlNassrFC, a touching moment unfolded as Ronaldo met Fatemeh in person. The footballer embraced her warmly, patting her back affectionately. He couldn't help but express his deep appreciation for her paintings. To make the moment even more special, Ronaldo presented Fatemeh with his own AlNassr No.7 jersey.

Ronaldo's acts of kindness continued as he made yet another young fan's dream come true on the eve of the match. Al Nassr arranged for the young fan to come to the team's hotel, allowing him to spend some valuable time with the Real Madrid legend. Earlier, a video of the boy went viral, capturing the raw emotions of a devoted fan who was left inconsolable because he couldn't see his idol, Ronaldo. The video was spotted by the Saudi team who arranged the meeting.

Supporters invaded the team's hotel, despite attempts by security personnel to prevent them. The fans chanted Ronaldo's name, with children and women carrying pictures of the Portugal captain.

Al Nassr posted several photos of fans storming the street and following the team bus. Posters of the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juvenstar with "Welcome", written in Arabic, English and Farsi sprung up in the Iranian capital's main streets.

Ronaldo enjoyed a winning debut in the Asian Champions League as he helped Al Nassr to a 2-0 victory against 10-man Persepolis in Iran on Tuesday night.

Fans could not attend the match at the gigantic Azadi stadium, which can host up to 90,000 people after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) upheld a one-game ban for Persepolis supporters dating back to 2021.

Ronaldo helps Al Nassr win historic Asian Champions League match in Iran