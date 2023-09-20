Marriott International Delegation Visits Al Jazi Project To Inspect Final Phase Of Its Branded Residences

The delegation came to follow up on the final phase of Al Jazi First Marriott Residences in New Cairo, a residential project developed by Gulf Real Estate Development Company, one of the companies affiliated to Seldar Misr.

Walaa Elaal, the Marketing Director of Al Jazi and owner representative for marketing and PR at Seldar Misr, said that the project is executed with the highest quality standards per the ownership structure and affiliation of Al Jazi Developments, and the unified requirements of Marriott International in its global projects.

Elaal added that Al Jazi is a globally known product that achieves the highest returns for customers and that the company decided to leverage its global expertise in hotel investment and project development in the local real estate market, especially with the high demand for international branded residential products.

She noted that the state's efforts to export Egypt's property and provide hard currency require offering real estate products that suit the targeted foreign customers, which is what Al Jazi provides. She said that the company's projects are not only popular locally but also globally, which enhances the company's competitiveness.

Elaal pointed out that the Marriott International delegation praised the level of progress and quality in all details of the project, and the level of luxuriand elegant finishes, which match the reputation of Al Jazi Developments, Seldar Misr, and ARTIC. She said that the company always focuses on providing a pioneering and distinctive real estate product in all aspects, from location, design, construction, and management, to cooperation with strong partners.

She noted that the delegation included John Hearns, Senior Vice President of Global Residential Operations, Alicia Kueng, Vice President of Residential Operations, and Alex Wu, Senior Director of Design and Project Management. The meeting discussed the details of the final construction works and emphasized the quality component of the work delivered.

Al Jazi First Marriott Residences covers 63 feddans with investments amounting to EGP 7bn. It is a residential project that includes international brand residential units, as well as an administrative part and a commercial part. The project consists of several sections, namely JW Marriott Residences and Chess Field Al Jazi, the commercial and administrative area, Al Jazi First Mall over 20,000 sqm, and the Ritz Carlton Residence, which will be launched soon. The project is self-financed and its first units will be delivered in 2027, Elaal concluded.