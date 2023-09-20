Southwire Enters Partnership With NKT To Supply Underground Cables For Champlain Hudson Power Express Project

(MENAFN- 3BL) As the company continues its foon strategic growth and sustainability, Southwire has been awarded the supply of a portion of the underground power cables for Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) by NKT, the project's turnkey cable supplier and cable system technology owner. CHPE is a transmission project that will deliver 1,250 megawatts of clean, renewable hydropower from the U.S.-Canadian border to Queens, N.Y., enough power for more than one million New York homes.
CHPE will deliver clean, renewable hydroelectricity via a 339-mile fully buried High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission system using a combination of submarine and underground cables.
As part of the partnership, Southwire will be manufacturing the cables in its Huntersville Plant in North Carolina.
