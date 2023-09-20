Higher Fines Imposed For Traffic Violations On National Highways And Motorways

According to the latest details, the fines for violations on motorways and national highways have seen a fourfold increase, accompanied by an official notification to that effect.

As per the notification, the minimum fine for motorway violations has been escalated from Rs 150 to Rs 500, while the penalty for speeding has surged from Rs 750 to Rs 2500.

Furthermore, the notification specifies a considerable rise in fines for specific offenses, including a leap from Rs 300 to Rs 1500 for overtaking in restricted areas, and an increase from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 for failing to yield to emergency vehicles.

The use of police vehicle lights, a previously minor offense, will now incur a hefty fine of Rs 5,000. Meanwhile, the fine for using a mobile phone while driving has been fixed at Rs 500.

Motorway Police officials have also outlined that the fines for improper use of high beam lights will amount to Rs 2000. These adjustments aim to encourage adherence to traffic regulations and enhance road safety.

