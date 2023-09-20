Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan To Host Investment Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. An investment
forum with the participation of local and foreign investors
(entrepreneurs) will be held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic, Trend reports.
This issue has been reflected in the detailed action plan for
the "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the
Nakhchivan AutonomRepublic for 2023-2027" approved by the
Cabof Ministers of Azerbaijan.
According to the document, the executive bodies responsible for
this matter are the Ministry of Economy and the National
Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers).
The plan includes attracting local and foreign investors to the
region, developing the "Invest in Nakhchivan" website, launching
new enterprises in varisectors such as manufacturing, trade,
services, and other areas based on local and foreign
investments.
Investment projects will be prepared for priority sectors of the
economy, including agriculture, food industry, construction,
tourism, information and communication technology (ICT),
transportation and logistics services, and more.
The detailed action plan was approved in accordance with a
decree signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the
Plenipotentiary Representation of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan and the Cabof Ministers of the
AutonomRepublic have been instructed to resolve issues arising
from this decree.
