India Expels Senior Canadian Diplomat

The move came, after Ottawa expelled an Indian diplomat, for his alleged involvement in the killing of Canadian Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, earlier this year. Nijjar was killed in Surrey, Canada's British Columbia, on Jun 18.

An official statement issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs said that, the decision reflected the Indian government's growing concern over the interference of Canadian diplomats, in India's internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.

“The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned yesterday and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days,” said the ministry's statement.– NNN-PTI

