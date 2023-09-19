Groom In Pulwama Arrested For Skipping Reception Ceremony

The groom Fayaz Ahmad Dar and his father Mohammad Shaban of Kandizal, Awantipora, were arrested by police on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint filed by the bride alleging that the wedding reception, fixed on September 16, was called off after the groom skipped out at the last moment.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Awantipora police filed a case FIR no 182 of 2023 under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and arrested the accused groom and his father.

The bride's father Mohammad Shaban Dar is a fisherman by profession. He is a father of seven daughters, including the one whose Nikah was solemnized with Dar.

According to residents of Arizal, Dar made all preparations for his daughter's wedding. However, the groom failed to turn up on the wedding night, leaving the destitute family 'thunderstruck'.

The incident, locals said, not only left the family of Mohammad Shaban but the entire locality stunned.

“Shaban is an extremely poor man who sells fish to sustain his family. He had made all preparations for his daughter's wedding out of his hard earned money. However his son-in-law played truant in the nick of time, leaving the family shell shocked,”

Dar's neighbour

Azad Ahmad told Kashmir Observer.

The agitated locals of Arizal claimed that Henna of the bride has yet not dried, while the (Wazwan) a multi cuisine meal prepared for guests, is still fresh.



“The Nikah between the groom, an aspiring lawyer and the bride had been solemnized four years ago. Now, the only formality left was the customary reception during which the groom would have taken her bride home,” locals claimed, demanding harshest punishment for the accused for ruining the life of a young girl.

They said Shaban Dar had managed to purchase some gold and wedding attire for her daughter. However, all his hopes were dashed when the groom played a last moment truant.

“Why did they make them wait for four long years if the groom's family or he himself was not interested in marrying a poor girl? Why did they make fun of a poor father and his innocent daughter,” questioned locals.

However, the groom's family has pleaded innocence by claiming that Dar had gone to Anantnag University on the day of his wedding and had also forgotten to carry his cell phone.

“Whatever happened was wrong. We understand the situation of the bride's family. We really feel sorry for them. However, my son had gone to Anantnag University on his wedding day and had not carried his cell phone. He returned home around 8pm only,” Dar's mother said.

