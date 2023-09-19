Award-Winning Math Program Opens Tribeca And Upper East Locations

After a free one-on-one math assessment, Rocket Club creates a custom curriculum tailored to each member's goals and interests. Members earn "Rocket Fuel," which can be cashed in for prizes and "Certifications" that accumulate on their personal resume.

Rocket Club Math launches new locations on the Upper East Side and Tribeca

“My daughter talks about Rocket Club Math all week long. She looks forward to class every week."

Photos of Rocket Club Math's locations on the Upper East Side and Tribeca.