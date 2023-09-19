Saudi Researchers Develop New Tech For Brain Tissue Imaging

Riyadh:

In collaboration with the National Neuroscience Institute, King Fahad Medical City in Riyadh developed a new technology to image brain tissue using Magnetic Resonance (MR).

Saudi Health stated on September 14, 2023, that this new technology targets hydrogen atoms, as MR waves simulate hydrogen atoms' frequency.

This technology is state-of-the-art; it goes beyond medical applications to research applications due to its technical specifications. Further, it can be used to diagnose illnesses.

MR researchers produced the first image of diffused sodium inside brain tissue through this new technology.