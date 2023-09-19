DODGE ROARS INTO THE WORLD OF PUBG MOBILE WITH CHALLENGER, CHARGER AND HORNET PERFORMANCE EDITIONS

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 18, 2023 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is excited to announce a partnership with Dodge, the iconic American muscle car brand with a history of building vehicles that blend power, performance and style. After a successful collaboration available to North and South American regions in 2022, this second round of the integration ups the ante and provides players across the world the opportunity to hit the road in three game changing vehicles that helped define the muscle car genre.



While it continues until November 6th, the collaboration will see three of Dodge’s powerful models introduced into PUBG MOBILE, made available with colour schemes exclusive to the game. Players will be able to immerse themselves in the world of Dodge and be given the opportunity to experience Dodge’s two high-end performance models - the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, and the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, named after their engine’s characteristic roar alongside the electric compact utility model, the Hornet.



The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat will be available in vivid Blaze and Lime colourways, and the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak in flame-licked Hellfire. The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat will be available in Tuscan Torque and Fuchsia, and the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat JailBreak in Violet Venom.



The collaboration will also see the introduction of the Dodge Hornet GLH - known for its lowered suspension and upgraded exhaust - in Redline, Sunburst and Scarlet Sting colourways.



Players can look forward to getting behind the in-game wheel of Dodge’s famous vehicles, known for their high horsepower, intense straight-line acceleration, and powerful handling. Enjoy Dodge’s signature muscle car, the Challenger SRT Hellcat, with its throwback-yet-modern style, the world’s only four door muscle car, the Charger SRT Hellcat with a top speed of 203 mph and the Hornet, Dodge’s first electric model, which brings a new approach to their performance line-up.



“The PUBG MOBILE team is thrilled to announce our partnership with Dodge, merging the worlds of gaming and automotive innovation,” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games. “With multiple colour variants of their iconic cars coming to the game, we’re fusing the heart-pounding rush of iconic, high-performance muscle cars with the strategic intensity of PUBG MOBILE. We hope that players love what this collaboration has to offer!”



“Dodge has always been driven by a passion for performance, innovation, and pushing the limits of what's possible," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "Our collaboration with PUBG MOBILE is a testament to this philosophy, as we join forces to bring the breath-taking excitement of our high-performance muscle cars into the dynamic world of gaming.”



The PUBG MOBILE x Dodge collaboration update is available beginning tomorrow until Monday, November 6th. Download the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store to try the new content.







