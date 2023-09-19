Union Minister Goyal Urges Spices Industry To Aim Usd 10 Bn Exports By 2030

Mumbai, Sept 18 (KNN) Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday urged the Indian spices industry to aim for USD 10 billion worth of exports by the end of this decade.

Speaking at the World Spice Congress 2023 and Exhibition, Goyal said,“We should look at a greater degree value addition. Today is 4 billion dollars. We have to start building a bigger market. Let's aim for 10 billion dollars of export till 2030, keeping in mind the expanding market.”







“I have set a very modest target but I do hope you try to exceed that and make the nation proud. We all have to together work to bring back all the old charms that spices had across the world.”

During his address, the commerce minister lay stress on the need to encourage other countries to increase the usage of spices.

“Let's make India the preferred source of spices,” he added.

The major importers of Indian spices are China, the US, Bangladesh, and the

United Arab Emirates.

The World Spice Congress, one of the largest events in spices industry, brought together all key stakeholders of the global spices industry under one roof from September 15-17, 2023, in Mumbai.

(KNN Bureau)